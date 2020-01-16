Popular fitness festival 'Thrive' to return to Dublin next month

Described as “Ireland’s ultimate wellness, lifestyle and fitness experience”, Thrive Festival will return to Dublin at the end of next month.

In case you’re in need of some extra motivation to keep all those health resolutions on the straight and narrow.

One of Dublin’s most dynamic fitness, lifestyle and wellness events, it’s set for a second run at The Convention Centre on February 29th and March 1st.

A completely bespoke experience, you can pick and choose what you attend - be that a HIIT class, a talk on nutrition or a stroll around the Thrive marketplace.

And this year promises one hell of a line-up – covering over 250 classes and experiences; including 64 yoga classes, 110 workout classes, 80 talks and 20 cookery demos.

Sure, you’d be wrecked after all of that.

KOBOX Boxing Club will be back again this year - with more sessions added due to phenomenal demand, along with the new addition of Boom Cycle which will bring the ‘party vibe’ to your standard HIIT class. As well as dance classes, yoga classes, Pilates and Zumba.

Vegan chef Holly White will be on hand for plant-based cooking inspo as will the Mac Twins, aka The Gut Stuff, and performance nutritionist to the Irish GAA and Ruby stars Daniel Davey.

The fitness festival will also host a number of interactive panels with the likes of Maser, The Breath Guy Richie Bostock, Tom Coleman and Jess Redden.

Daily tickets cost €42.50 while a weekend ticket will set you back €75. Not to be missed.