Pucker Up - Kiss A Ginger Day Takes Place In The Phoenix Park This Weekend

Now's your chance

If you've got a redhead on your new year kisslist, you better make sure they're free on Saturday.

The Phoenix Park will be hosting the Kiss A Ginger Day Redhead Meet Up, providing ginger-lovers with the opportunity to pucker up and lock lips with their flame-haired crush.

2019 is the 10th year of Kiss A Ginger Day, a movement which began as a response to the Kick A Ginger campaign which spawned from 2005 episode of animated sitcom South Park.

To make the day even more special, a very important guest will be jetting in to Ireland for the day.

The Facebook event reads 'The Canadian Founder of Kiss a Ginger Day (Derek Forgie) is venturing to Ireland to meet and greet other redheads on our special day. Please invite all the redheads (and supporters of redheads) you know.'

The event will get underway at 1pm this Saturday at the Papal Cross. More information can be found here.

