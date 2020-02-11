Renowned US musician Beck announces live show at Trinity College

US singer-songwriter Beck has announced that he will perform as part of the Trinity Summer Series in Trinity College this July.

Beck will take to the stage at the city centre campus on Sunday, July 5 as part of his European Hyperspace tour. The star, who will turn 50 three days after his Dublin show, will be remembered by many for his sustained success throughout the 1990s when songs such as Loser and Devil's Haircut achieved international acclaim.

Bringing you more shows in #Hyperspace... ☄️

Pre-sale begins 12th of February at 10am local.

— Beck (@beck) February 11, 2020

Beck, full name Beck Hansen, was born in Los Angeles in 1970 and grew up near Hollywood Boulevard. He began his career as a folk musician in the late 1980s before becoming renowned for his ability to blend multiple genres into his music including electronic, soul, funk, hip-hop and country.

Throughout his career, he has picked up multiple awards, including seven Grammys, two of which came as recently as 2019 for his album Colors.

The singer is just the latest name to be added to the Trinity Summer Series line-up, with The Specials due to perform at the outdoor venue the night before he does. Other acts already confirmed include Walking On Cars, Keane, Haim, Crowded House and Michael Kiwanuka.

Tickets for Beck will be released this coming Friday and you can find out more about the 2020 Trinity Summer Series here.

