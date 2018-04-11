What's On

Saoirse Ronan Is Hosting A Q&A And Screening Of Ladybird In Cineworld Next Month

What a queen

One of our fave Irish actors, Saoirse Ronan, will be making her way back to The Emerald Isle next month and while she has her feet on Irish soil, she will be hosting a deadly event in Dublin city.

There will be a Q&A and screening of Ladybird, the film in which she won the award for Best Actress at the Golden Globes - We cannot cope with how excited we are.

The film tells the tale of high school student, Christine, who prefers to go by the name Ladybird. She is bored of her life in the small town of Sacramento and hopes to attend an Ivy League college, even though she knows her family are struggling financially. The film follows her journey through the trials and tribulations of growing up in your teens. It's full of highs, lows and giggles. 

Saoirse will be answering questions about her role in the film, which was nominated for an Oscar, before the movie begins. 

Tickets are sold out at the moment unfortunately, but keep your eyes peeled on #ticketfairy and the likes, and you just might nab one.

Time to go on a ticket hunt!

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

