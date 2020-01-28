Shop stocking only products made by Irish Cancer survivors to open in Dublin

The shop will be the first of its kind, anywhere in the world.

Dublin will get another shop to add to its repertoire early next month, this time in the form of 'The Shop That Nearly Wasn't'; a shop stocking only products made by Irish Cancer survivors.

Spearheaded by Breakthrough Cancer Research, the shop - which will double as an events space - will be entirely stocked and staffed by cancer survivors.

Opening in honour of World Cancer Day, which falls on February 4th, the project aims to raise much-needed funds for investment in cancer research.

Featuring a wide array of different products, there will be everything from books to art to photography and crafts on sale.

A number of well-known Irish cancer survivors are involved in the project - including the likes of Michael Flately, Senator David Norris, author and journalist Emily Horican, milliner to the stars Sarah McGahon, director Stephen Bradley and award-winning children's book author Peter Donnelly to name but a few.

Established to celebrate the contribution cancer survivors make to society and highlight, the charity has set their sights quite high with the aim of raising €2 million this year for ground-breaking new research to develop treatments to tackle drug-resistant cancers.

Cork native Lily Burke is the youngest contributor to the project. Just 10-years-old, she has partnered with illustrator Peter Donnelly to design one of a kind tote bags.

The Hairy Baby Clothing Company has also gotten involved, teaming up with cancer survivors kay McKeon, Michael Healy and Eimer Tynan to create a range of bespoke t-shirts.

Senator Norris will open the shop at midday on Tuesday, February 4th. Housed at 4 Temple Bar, it will stay open until February 11th with the hopes of finding a permanent online or offline space for the store in the future.

There will also be a variety of different workshops and events running throughout the week as well including a hat-making workshop, an introduction to screen-printing by Molesworth Gallery artist Monika Crowley, yoga and wellbeing classes and more.

