Six Dublin Places Where You Can Get Christmas Day Dinner With All The Trimmings

Yeah, Christmas Day is great and all but after going through the whole rigamarole of preparing, cooking and cleaning so many times, it might be time to try something different.

Getting out of the house on December 25 is an option not many people consider but there's a lot to be said for being waited on hand and foot as you tuck into your turkey.

Get your family or friends together and take your pick from one of these Dublin spots but be warned - those interested are advised to book early.

1. The Clarence Hotel

Celebrate Christmas on the banks of the Liffey. Take a stroll around a quiet and peaceful Dublin City before tucking into a sumptuous Christmas lunch. Packages start from €300.

2. The Dylan Hotel

Enjoy your turkey at this luxurious Eastmoreland Place hotel.

Christmas movies will be shown on Christmas Eve before breakfast in bed is served the next morning.

Christmas Dinner will follow before the Dylan's mixology team provides the perfect festive cocktail for you to relax in style.

A one-night stay costs €277 per person sharing while two nights will set you back €499.

3. Clontarf Castle Hotel

Enjoy a five-course lunch, chilled champagne and entertainment throughout. The winter sea air will provide the perfect opportunity to clear the head. It certainly beats standing in a hot kitchen all day.

Packages start from €189.

4. M & L Chinese

If you feel like moving away from the traditional Irish Christmas dinner than this Cathedral Street spot is the place for you.

5. The Merrion Hotel

Chef Ed Cooney will serve up a five-course Christmas meal in the lush surroundings of one of Dublin's finest hotels. With crackers and party favourites included, festive cheer is guaranteed.

Lunch or dinner costs €215 per person.

6. Ballsbridge Hotel

The southside hotel is offering an overnight package which includes bed & breakfast, mulled wine on arrival and a half bottle of wine each in the evening.

The cost is €158 per person sharing, which is pretty good considering it's an overnight stay.

READ NEXT: The Most Unique Venues In Dublin For A Winter Wedding