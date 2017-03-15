Fallon Byrne
The Most Unique Venues In Dublin For A Winter Wedding

There are so many gorgeous buildings around the city to choose from...

Choosing a wedding venue isn’t the easiest task in the world, and when you start to factor in things like logistics and potential weather disasters (especially in the winter months) it suddenly stops being as fun as you’d hoped. But there are so many gorgeous buildings around Dublin that make for the perfect winter venue, especially if you’re looking to go down the less traditional route. Take a look at some of our favourite Dublin spaces…

Fallon & Byrne

The perfect choice for foodies, Fallon & Byrne do wedding spaces just as well as they do delicious fare. You can pick anything from simple antipasti right up to an eight-course tasting menu and their private Ballroom space above their restaurant is the perfect city centre location.

The National Gallery

Just think of the gorgeous photos you’d get with the stunning National Gallery as your backdrop. They’ve got a variety of unique spaces to choose from depending on your needs – there’s the beautiful Wintergarden in the more modern Millenium Foyer and the elegant Georgian Rooms at Number 5 South Leinster Street, to name a few.

Wintergarden Pink

Dublin City Hall

Standing next to Dublin Castle, this gorgeous building is steeped in history and has a stained-glass dome. You can also organise a Prosecco reception after the ceremony - and did we mention the photo opportunities?

Smock Alley Theatre

This restored 17th century theatre is a seriously beautiful location with amazing views over the River Liffey. It’s got seating for up to 100 people in the stained-glass windowed Banquet Hall and the cobblestones of Cow’s Lane outside makes for a really pretty photo backdrop.

Kings Inns

Each of the historic rooms within the Kings Inns doubles as a seriously charming venue, whether you choose from the Bencher’s Room that seats up to 50 or the grander Main Dining Hall that can hold up to 400. There’s views of beautiful gardens and a courtyard outside for photos, too.

The Chocolate Factory

This is a great choice if you know exactly what you want everything to look like as it’s a perfect blank canvas. Green Shoes Events will work with couples to make sure this quirky warehouse space is turned into a dream wedding setting.

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

