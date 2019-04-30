An All-Day Spice Girls Brunch Party Is Happening In Dublin Next Month

If you’re heading off to see the Spice Girls’ long-awaited Croke Park show next month, then we’ve got just the thing to get you in the party mood.

NoLIta is throwing a Spice Girls brunch party on Friday, May 24 ahead of their show that night.

The party will run from 2pm to 6pm with DJ Mona-Lxsa be spinning the perfect mix of Spice Girls classics along with some nineties nostalgia.

Masks of each band member will be given out to everyone on the day and of course, what Spice Girls brunch would be complete without a themed cocktail menu?