Star Trek Actor Brent Spiner Is In Dublin Right Now Posing For Selfies

"@BrentSpiner is in Dublin. Isn’t that just a great sentence."

It's a joyous day for Star Trek fans in Dublin, as Brent Spiner has arrived at Dublin Comic Con and is happily posing for selfies.

Brent is best known for his role as Lieutenant Commander Data in the The Next Generation series of the cult classic, one of the most popular characters in the franchise.

The actor heads up a stellar line up including Seth Gilliam (Walking Dead), Eric Stuart (Pokémon), DC Douglas (Resident Evil) and more.

Myself and my Nephew with the wonderful @BrentSpiner. We were both nervous as hell, but Brent was a friendly guy. pic.twitter.com/q7DLjzAdCj — Ms Tutu (@Ms_F_Tutu) March 31, 2018

Waiting to have my photo with @BrentSpiner he’s a lucky man 😄 — Antoinette Kelso (@kelso_sweetie) March 31, 2018

Other attractions at Dublin Comic Con include interactive sets, a cosplay village where you'll find amazing costumes, stalls, gaming zones and screenings.

Dublin Comic Con is taking place at The Convention Centre today and tomorrow (March 31 & April 1st). More info here.

