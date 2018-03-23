The GOT "Iron Throne" Is In Stephen's Green Shopping Centre Today
The Game of Thrones experience is back for one weekend only
It's a trying time for Game of Throne's fans. The wait for the final season has been long and hard, and while we've made it through the winter, there's still a long way to go.
We've been relying on scraps (such as this Belfast pub photo) to get us through.
Well, for one weekend only the "Iron Throne" is visiting Stephen's Green Shopping Centre so you can get your fix.
EXCLUSIVE: Returning to #Ireland for one weekend only Game of Thrones fans take your seat on the #IronThrone at Stephen's Green Shopping Centre #Dublin this #Easter. #got Open 12pm to 6pm on March Thursday 29th, Friday 30th, Saturday 31st & April 2nd Easter Monday of 2018. Tickets available at event & online priority tickets from www.ironthrone.ie TICKET PRICES: Iron Ticket €10 (Under 12's €5) One Person seated on Iron Throne for 5 Professional Photos. Gold Ticket €20 (Under 12's €10) One Person seated on Iron Throne for 9 Professional Photos. Pose with Joffrey's Crown & one Game of Thrones swords Ice, Longclaw, Oathkeeper, Needle & Jaime Lannister's, or one of three Dragon Eggs. Tickets available at event & online priority tickets from www.ironthrone.ie Ticket Holders are photographed individually sitting on the Game of Thrones Iron Throne. When requested Group Photos are added on FREE of charge only for persons in group who each have an individual ticket. HD Digital photos guaranteed delivery by email. All tickets subject to terms and conditions. Fancosmic 'Iron Throne Experience' features are exclusive HBO commissioned Game of Thrones life-size prop replicas that you can touch and experience for yourself!
Fans can take their seat on the throne from 12pm to 6pm today, and on Easter Monday (April 2nd).
Also on display and available for posing with are the HBO Game of Thrones Crown of Joffrey Baratheon, and swords Ice, Longclaw, Needle, Oathkeeper and Jaime Lannister, and Dragon eggs prop replicas.
You can get tickets at the event, or here.
READ MORE: YASS – Dublin City Is Getting A Brand New Shopping Centre
This week on BEFORE BRUNCH podcast - the recent Facebook scandal and what you should really know about It... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here
Comments