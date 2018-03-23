What's On

The GOT "Iron Throne" Is In Stephen's Green Shopping Centre Today

The Game of Thrones experience is back for one weekend only

Iron Throne

It's a trying time for Game of Throne's fans. The wait for the final season has been long and hard, and while we've made it through the winter, there's still a long way to go. 

We've been relying on scraps (such as this Belfast pub photo) to get us through. 

Well, for one weekend only the "Iron Throne" is visiting Stephen's Green Shopping Centre so you can get your fix. 

EXCLUSIVE: Returning to #Ireland for one weekend only Game of Thrones fans take your seat on the #IronThrone at Stephen's Green Shopping Centre #Dublin this #Easter. #got Open 12pm to 6pm on March Thursday 29th, Friday 30th, Saturday 31st & April 2nd Easter Monday of 2018. Tickets available at event & online priority tickets from www.ironthrone.ie TICKET PRICES: Iron Ticket €10 (Under 12's €5) One Person seated on Iron Throne for 5 Professional Photos. Gold Ticket €20 (Under 12's €10) One Person seated on Iron Throne for 9 Professional Photos. Pose with Joffrey's Crown & one Game of Thrones swords Ice, Longclaw, Oathkeeper, Needle & Jaime Lannister's, or one of three Dragon Eggs. Tickets available at event & online priority tickets from www.ironthrone.ie Ticket Holders are photographed individually sitting on the Game of Thrones Iron Throne. When requested Group Photos are added on FREE of charge only for persons in group who each have an individual ticket. HD Digital photos guaranteed delivery by email. All tickets subject to terms and conditions. Fancosmic 'Iron Throne Experience' features are exclusive HBO commissioned Game of Thrones life-size prop replicas that you can touch and experience for yourself!

A post shared by Iron Throne Experience (@ironthroneexp) on

Fans can take their seat on the throne from 12pm to 6pm today, and on Easter Monday (April 2nd). 

Also on display and available for posing with are the HBO Game of Thrones Crown of Joffrey Baratheon, and swords Ice, Longclaw, Needle, Oathkeeper and Jaime Lannister, and Dragon eggs prop replicas.

You can get tickets at the event, or here. 

READ MORE: YASS – Dublin City Is Getting A Brand New Shopping Centre

This week on BEFORE BRUNCH podcast - the recent Facebook scandal and what you should really know about It... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
The GOT "Iron Throne" Is In Stephen's Green Shopping Centre Today
The GOT "Iron Throne" Is In Stephen's Green Shopping Centre Today
Maxi Jazz From Faithless Has Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Maxi Jazz From Faithless Has Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
The Stella Cinema's Line-Up For Easter Weekend Looks Unreal
The Stella Cinema's Line-Up For Easter Weekend Looks Unreal
Snow Patrol, Cillian Murphy & Shane MacGowan To Attend A Brand New Dublin Festival This Summer
Snow Patrol, Cillian Murphy & Shane MacGowan To Attend A Brand New Dublin Festival This Summer
There's A Huge Viking Festival Taking Place In Dublin This Weekend
There's A Huge Viking Festival Taking Place In Dublin This Weekend
There's An Exciting Brunch Event Launching In Roberta's This Weekend
There's An Exciting Brunch Event Launching In Roberta's This Weekend
Here's Five Deadly Places In The City To Grab Lunch With Your Work Bestie
Here's Five Deadly Places In The City To Grab Lunch With Your Work Bestie
There's A Huge Vintage Kilo Sale Coming To Dublin Just In Time For Festival Season
There's A Huge Vintage Kilo Sale Coming To Dublin Just In Time For Festival Season
This Trendy Dundrum Cocktail Bar Will Be Hosting A Tapas And Movie Night This Evening
This Trendy Dundrum Cocktail Bar Will Be Hosting A Tapas And Movie Night This Evening
This Irish Gin Brand Has Hidden A Golden Ticket In Their Easter Eggs For A Year's Supply Of Gin
This Irish Gin Brand Has Hidden A Golden Ticket In Their Easter Eggs For A Year's Supply Of Gin
YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
Nine Of The Best 'Smokey Old Fashioned' Cocktails To Order In Dublin
Nine Of The Best 'Smokey Old Fashioned' Cocktails To Order In Dublin
Deliveroo Would Have Us Believe Their New Feature Allows You To "Smell" Your Food Through The App
Food and Drink

Deliveroo Would Have Us Believe Their New Feature Allows You To "Smell" Your Food Through The App
You Can Now Get Cocktails From Bar Rua Delivered To Your Door With No Delivery Charge
News

You Can Now Get Cocktails From Bar Rua Delivered To Your Door With No Delivery Charge
YASS – Dublin City Is Getting A Brand New Shopping Centre
News

YASS – Dublin City Is Getting A Brand New Shopping Centre
Six Places To Go For Good Friday Pints Tonight Where You Might Actually Get A Seat
Feature

Six Places To Go For Good Friday Pints Tonight Where You Might Actually Get A Seat

This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
Best Of

This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
Food and Drink

This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
News

A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
Five Lovely Spots Around Dublin To Share A Special Moment With Someone You Love This Easter
Sponsored

Five Lovely Spots Around Dublin To Share A Special Moment With Someone You Love This Easter

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin