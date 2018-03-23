The GOT "Iron Throne" Is In Stephen's Green Shopping Centre Today

The Game of Thrones experience is back for one weekend only

It's a trying time for Game of Throne's fans. The wait for the final season has been long and hard, and while we've made it through the winter, there's still a long way to go.

We've been relying on scraps (such as this Belfast pub photo) to get us through.

Well, for one weekend only the "Iron Throne" is visiting Stephen's Green Shopping Centre so you can get your fix.

Fans can take their seat on the throne from 12pm to 6pm today, and on Easter Monday (April 2nd).

Also on display and available for posing with are the HBO Game of Thrones Crown of Joffrey Baratheon, and swords Ice, Longclaw, Needle, Oathkeeper and Jaime Lannister, and Dragon eggs prop replicas.

You can get tickets at the event, or here.

