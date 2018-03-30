As if we didn't have enough places to spend every single cent of our paycheck on boots we don't need but desperately want, Dublin will soon be getting a new shopping spot.

The Irish Times reports that Hammerson developers (the owners of Dundrum shopping centre) will be teaming up with ACME Architects to turn the Carlton Cinema site, which sits from Upper O’Connell Street to Parnell Street to Moore Street and Henry Street.

The six-acre area has planning permission for a shopping retail unit and building is expected to finish before 2022.

The area has historical significance as it was here that the leaders of the 1916 Rising met for the last time, and those behind the new shopping centre say they will honour the area's history.

Director of Retail Simon Betty said: “We are confident the team at ACME [Architects] will produce a vision which is fitting of this unique location and we believe that the right scheme can reinvigorate this part of the north inner city centre.

"Hammerson is committed to ensuring that the future development of O’Connell Street and Moore Street will seek to protect and enhance its unique heritage and connections with 1916, while at the same time, delivering clear economic benefits and employment opportunities locally.”

Header image: Previous work by ACME Architects

