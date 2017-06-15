Five Places To Get A Perfect Golden Spray Tan In Dublin

The Irish pale skin is a grand look, but there's something about having a just-back-from-holliers glow that makes you feel amazing. With sun beds being 100% unacceptable, fake tan is the only way to go and spray tans are your best bet.

It is hard to find a good spray tan though. You’re putting a lot of trust in someone, letting them make the call whether you’re going to look like an Oompa Loompa, or a sun kissed goddess.

So to make your life a little bit easier (dare we say, a little bit more golden) we've put together our top five spots in Dublin to get a spray tan.

1. Kiwi Sun, Swords

Kiwi Sun is definitely my go to place to get a spray tan, and they stock my holy grail tans- Bellamianta, Black Magic and bBold. They offer the cheapest Bellamianta spray tan I’ve come across for just €25!

The Black Magic spray comes in at €30, and the bargain of the day is the bBold spray at just €15. A great tip to note, if you’re a poor soul that suffers with dry skin like myself, although it is the cheaper, bBold is a winner.

2. Allure beauty, Drumcondra

Allure salon has been around a long time, and when it comes to tan they know what they’re at. They offer Bellamianta tan, Lauren’s gold, and He-shi, but if you’re looking for the best one that has the nicest wear off- Bellamianta is the way to go.

It is the more expensive of the three, coming in at €30 and €35 for a double spray (I always go for the double spray because I love looking like I just got off the plane).

3. Callan and Co., Ballsbridge

What’s rare is wonderful and it’s very hard to get a James Read spray tan anywhere. Well, Callan and Co. only offer James Read tan for their sprays.

They offer it at €30 for regular and what they say will give you that golden ‘week in the Greek Islands’ look, and €35 for an even darker look.

4. Lemons, Clontarf

Lemons is another old reliable for a spray tan. They only offer Bellamianta tan, and I think it says a lot about Bellamianta as a tan, that so many salons stock it. They offer it at €35 for a full body spray.

They also have a great deal if you buy three spray tans, you get the fourth one half price. Be careful when walking out of the salon onto the blustery sea front of Clontarf as that sea spray can cause carnage to a spray tan!

5. Brazilia, South William & Sandyford

Brazilia has two great central locations and have brilliant deals on spray tans. They use Lycon LycoBronze Rapid 1-4 hour Tan, which is renowned for being streak free.

They offer one spray tan at €26, 2 for €42 and 5 for €88. If you know you have a few events coming up these deals are ideal. Wedding season is just around the corner after all...

Did we miss out on any amazing tan places in town? Please, for the sake of our pasty skin, let us know in the comments.

