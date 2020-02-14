Suede and Supergrass among host of massive names announced for Dun Laoghaire summer concerts

The line-ups for three summer concerts in Dun Laoighaire have been announced and it's fair to say that there are some stellar names involved.

All Aboard Dun Laoghaire is a series of three concerts across the June Bank Holiday weekend that will feature some massive names such as Suede, Fun Lovin' Criminals, Supergrass, Ash, Echo And The Bunnymen and a whole lot more.

On Saturday, May 30, groundbreaking 90s indie band Suede will take to the stage, bringing with them host of memorable tunes from their back catalogue including Trash, The Beautiful Ones, Animal Nitrate and She's In Fashion.

Suede will be joined on the Saturday line-up by much-loved Co. Down rockers Ash as well as Peter Hook & The Light...

The next evening, All Aboard Dun Laoghaire will be headlined by legendary Britpoppers Supergrass with support by Echo & The Bunnymen and those suave New Yorkers, the Fun Lovin' Criminals...

Being a Bank Holiday weekend, it would be mad to wrap it all up on Sunday. Monday will see reggae band Toots And The Maytals take to the All Aboard Dun Laoghaire stage, joined by ska-punk band The Selecter as well as Lee 'Scratch' Perry...

Tickets for each show at All Aboard cost €49.90 including booking fee and go on sale on Friday, February 21. If you can think of a better way to spend the June Bank Holiday, we'd like to hear it.