One Of Taylor Swift's Favourite Artists Will Perform In The Olympia For Two Night Next Year

Dermot Kennedy

Dermot Kennedy has announced he will play two dates in the Olympia next year as part of his 2019 tour.

The 'Young & Free' singer will take to the stage in Dublin on May 13 and 14 next year.

The rising star is already playing two sold-out gigs in Vicar Street tonight and tomorrow night.

Originally from Kildare, Kennedy was selling out shows in Chicago and Cologne before he released his first album thanks to streaming sites like Spotify and a shout out from Taylor Swift on a Spotify playlist called 'Songs Taylor loves' in 2017.

His latest single 'Power Over Me' debuted as Annie Mac's 'Hottest Record in the World' last week.

