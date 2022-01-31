Who knew the Harvest Moon actually rises by the Rotunda?

Whether you're a die hard Neil Young fan or just happened to have Heart of Gold on your Sunday cooking playlist, you'll be feeling his absence on Spotify in one way or another. As you probably know at this stage the multi award winning artist insisted that Spotify remove his music, as he didn't want his songs to be played on the same platform as Joe Rogan's podcast.

But Neil Young fans of Dublin needn't despair. Dublin 1 jazz haven The Big Romance have his entire catalogue on vinyl and will be holding a Neil Young Listening Party next Thursday, 10th of February for anyone who's been missing him.

Announcing the event on Instagram, The Big Romance team said:

It’s time to celebrate Neil Young! On Thursday 10th February we’re going to salute the catalogue of one of music’s biggest living legends, all on vinyl. Join us from 8pm for a journey through all his deepest cuts and biggest hits, no longer found on Spotify. Big respect!

According to Variety, Spotify lost more than $2 billion in market value after Neil Young pulled his music from the streaming service.

We eagerly await the Joni Mitchell Listening Party invite.

Header image via Instagram/thebigromance

