The Bushy Park Food Market Has Something For Everyone On A Saturday Afternoon

Food, fun and fresh air...

If you're planning on heading out for some lunch today why not get some fresh air while you're at it?

The Terenure Bushy Park Food Market has all the delicousness you require whether it's a meat feast you're after or you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth. 

Enjoy the tastes and smells of the various food stalls while having a stroll around one of Dublin's prettiest open spaces.

Bushy Park is served by Dublin Bus routes 15, 15b, 15d, 49, 65 and 65b and here's what's on offer for today:

Eat My Veg

All things vegan including vegan chicken rolls and meatball subs with a selection of sweet treats for after. 

Dough Kitchen

Woodfire pizza that you'll definitely come back to try again.

Twisted Dough

Polish pierogi and sauerkraut like you've never tasted before.

Surf & Fries 

Could these be the best chips in the city? Quite possibly. 

Lough Owel

Organic burgers served by Farmer Joe.

Stalls will also be set up from The Sausage Hut, China House Dumpling, Syrian Foods and Mr. Crepe. Bushy Park Food Market operates from 10am to 4pm today. Let us know what your favourites are!

