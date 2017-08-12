Europe's Biggest BBQ Festival Is Coming Back To Dublin – Here's The Suss

Listen up, meat lovers: Europe's biggest BBQ festival is coming back to Dublin and we can barely keep the drool from slobbering down our chins.

The Big Grill will take over Herbert Park in Ballsbridge for the weekend of August 16-19 this summer, celebrating the art of cooking with fire & smoke, bringing chefs, cooks and pitmasters from Ireland, UK and further along.

Over 20 restaurants join the festival for the weekend, with the only rule being they must cook with live fire using natural charcoal and wood only; no gas or electricity.

Cue competitive fire pit builds in the lead up to the festival and plenty of theatre over the weekend... This year’s fire-filled lineup, curated by pitmaster & festival co-founder Andy Noonan, has a distinct international street food vibe with New York, London, Buenos Aires and Birmingham all represented.

While the barbecue takes centre stage, the devotion doesn’t stop with the food. DJ BBQ our head of ‘catertainment’ hosts Bastecamp the smoking hub of the festival bringing barbecue experts and novices together for in-depth butchery, barbecue and smoking workshops.

Nick Solares from of Eater.com Meat Show returns to feast his way around the festival and host heated chats and interviews with our pitmasters.

The wildly popular, crowd pleaser Hot Wing and Chilli Challenges are back, bigger and better than ever. Watch brave souls who think they can take the heat live on stage.

The line up includes some of Ireland's top chefs as well as master BBQ-ers from overseas

Gráinne O’Keeffe head chef at Clanbrassil House and culinary director of BuJo will bring her charcoal grill skills and burger expertise.

Angie Mar joins for the first time from New York, bringing bold flavours from The Beatrice Inn, her underground version of the traditional Manhattan chophouse, best known for working with whole animals, live fire and dry ageing techniques.

Billy Durney brings his award winning Brooklyn Hometown BBQ to Dublin, widely regarded as the best BBQ joint in New York. Straight from opening London’s hottest new barbecue joint Smokestak, David Carter will showcase his grown up street food barbecue and wood smoked meats.

Nomadic BBQ warrior Andy Stubbs from Low’n’Slow Birmingham will dish up his unique unauthentically authentic Mexican, taking influences from traditional Texas BBQ.

Expect lots of tacos, brisket, ribs and barbacoa. Yum.

Further details on the festival and tickets (from €15) for the events are available on the website.

Word to the wise: arrive hungry.

