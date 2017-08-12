Lifestyle Food and Drink

Europe's Biggest BBQ Festival Is Coming Back To Dublin – Here's The Suss

Carnivores, rejoice!

Big Grill 2017 Headcase Top50 17

Listen up, meat lovers: Europe's biggest BBQ festival is coming back to Dublin and we can barely keep the drool from slobbering down our chins. 

The Big Grill will take over Herbert Park in Ballsbridge for the weekend of August 16-19 this summer, celebrating the art of cooking with fire & smoke, bringing chefs, cooks and pitmasters from Ireland, UK and further along.

Over 20 restaurants join the festival for the weekend, with the only rule being they must cook with live fire using natural charcoal and wood only; no gas or electricity. 

Cue competitive fire pit builds in the lead up to the festival and plenty of theatre over the weekend... This year’s fire-filled lineup, curated by pitmaster & festival co-founder Andy Noonan, has a distinct international street food vibe with New York, London, Buenos Aires and Birmingham all represented.  

While the barbecue takes centre stage, the devotion doesn’t stop with the food. DJ BBQ our head of ‘catertainment’ hosts Bastecamp the smoking hub of the festival bringing barbecue experts and novices together for in-depth butchery, barbecue and smoking workshops. 

Nick Solares from of Eater.com Meat Show returns to feast his way around the festival and host heated chats and interviews with our pitmasters. 

The wildly popular, crowd pleaser Hot Wing and Chilli Challenges are back, bigger and better than ever. Watch brave souls who think they can take the heat live on stage.

The line up includes some of Ireland's top chefs as well as master BBQ-ers from overseas 

Gráinne O’Keeffe head chef at Clanbrassil House and culinary director of BuJo will bring her charcoal grill skills and burger expertise.

Angie Mar joins for the first time from New York, bringing bold flavours from The Beatrice Inn, her underground version of the traditional Manhattan chophouse, best known for working with whole animals, live fire and dry ageing techniques.

Billy Durney brings his award winning Brooklyn Hometown BBQ to Dublin, widely regarded as the best BBQ joint in New York. Straight from opening London’s hottest new barbecue joint SmokestakDavid Carter will showcase his grown up street food barbecue and wood smoked meats. 

Nomadic BBQ warrior Andy Stubbs from Low’n’Slow Birmingham will dish up his unique unauthentically authentic Mexican, taking influences from traditional Texas BBQ. 

Expect lots of tacos, brisket, ribs and barbacoa. Yum. 

Big Grill 2017 Headcase Top50 12

Further details on the festival and tickets (from €15) for the events are available on the website

Word to the wise: arrive hungry. 

READ NEXT: Dubliners Can Now Grab A Mouthwatering Brekkie From Eatyard Before Work

A conversation about consent following the Belfast trial... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Europe's Biggest BBQ Festival Is Coming Back To Dublin – Here's The Suss
Europe's Biggest BBQ Festival Is Coming Back To Dublin – Here's The Suss
Dubliners Can Now Grab A Mouthwatering Brekkie From Eatyard Before Work
Dubliners Can Now Grab A Mouthwatering Brekkie From Eatyard Before Work
Five Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend That Aren't Boring AF
Five Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend That Aren't Boring AF
This Fairytale Cottage In The Seaside Village Of Glasthule Is Top Of Our Wishlist
This Fairytale Cottage In The Seaside Village Of Glasthule Is Top Of Our Wishlist
Dublin Students Had Some Gas Reactions After Race Day Cancelled At Short Notice
Dublin Students Had Some Gas Reactions After Race Day Cancelled At Short Notice
Dublin Has A New "Healthy" Takeaway Pizza Joint – So That's Dinner Sorted
Dublin Has A New "Healthy" Takeaway Pizza Joint – So That's Dinner Sorted
Eatyard Will Transform Into A Gin Festival This June Bank Holiday Weekend
Eatyard Will Transform Into A Gin Festival This June Bank Holiday Weekend
You Can Now Have A Very Insta-Worthy Flower Crown Party In Dublin
You Can Now Have A Very Insta-Worthy Flower Crown Party In Dublin
Seven Of The Funnest Ways To Keep Fit In Dublin
Seven Of The Funnest Ways To Keep Fit In Dublin
Behind This Wardrobe Lies Dublin's Best Kept Bridal Secret
Behind This Wardrobe Lies Dublin's Best Kept Bridal Secret
This Underrated Dublin Village Is Well Worth a Visit This Weekend
This Underrated Dublin Village Is Well Worth a Visit This Weekend
Six Places To Go For Good Friday Pints Tonight Where You Might Actually Get A Seat
Six Places To Go For Good Friday Pints Tonight Where You Might Actually Get A Seat
Attention Anna And Andrew - Grab Yourself A Free Meal Today And Tomorrow At This Dublin Pub
Food and Drink

Attention Anna And Andrew - Grab Yourself A Free Meal Today And Tomorrow At This Dublin Pub
Dubliners Can Now Grab A Mouthwatering Brekkie From Eatyard Before Work
Lifestyle

Dubliners Can Now Grab A Mouthwatering Brekkie From Eatyard Before Work
Famous Dublin Hotel Caught Up In Sex Tape Scandal Where Security Guard Was Unfairly Dismissed
Dublin

Famous Dublin Hotel Caught Up In Sex Tape Scandal Where Security Guard Was Unfairly Dismissed
Dunnes Stores Now Has A Hair And Beauty Salon In One Of Its City Centre Locations
News

Dunnes Stores Now Has A Hair And Beauty Salon In One Of Its City Centre Locations

A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
News

A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
Maxi Jazz From Faithless Has Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
What's On

Maxi Jazz From Faithless Has Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
We've Got A €200 Voucher For Hang Dai To Give Away — Does Anyone Out There Fancy It?!
Sponsored

We've Got A €200 Voucher For Hang Dai To Give Away — Does Anyone Out There Fancy It?!
WATCH: Powerful 'I Believe Her' March Took Place In Dublin At Lunchtime
Dublin

WATCH: Powerful 'I Believe Her' March Took Place In Dublin At Lunchtime

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin