Dubliners Can Now Grab A Mouthwatering Brekkie From Eatyard Before Work

Lads put down that sad bowl of porridge right now, please. Summer is basically here (one day of sunshine and I'm sticking to it, right?) which means any excuse for a treat.

Dubs walking down Richmond St on their way to work can now grab a brekkie and coffee to-go from Eatyard on Thursdays and Fridays from 7.30-9.30am and the options are SO GODDAMN GOOD.

I popped down this morning before work to check out what was on offer and there's genuinely something for everyone.

Seriously, I'd be making a beeline for here every week before 9am rolls around to start my morning off with a gorgeous breakfast.

So, what can ya have?...

Get NYC inspired Bodega rolls from Blue Hare Eggs – think oozing egg and cheese with chilli bacon

Inspired by those sinfully great brekkie rolls you can get a legit every corner store in New York, owner of Blue Hare Eggs, Julie, cures the bacon in sugar and chilli flakes.

One bite of these will cure even the worst of Friday hangovers. A brioche bun with bacon, organic fried egg, cheddar and homemade ketchup is €8 well spent.

There's huge fresh doughnuts and great coffee from Mr.Donut

You gotta get the caffeine fix somewhere, so you may as well grab a donut while you're at it.

Only the truly dedicated will be able to resist a Coco Rafaello (yes, like the sweets!) donut with Rafaello cream and coconut shavings. I wasn't one of those people.

#no regrets.

And for those on the health buzz a smoothie bowl from Kale & Cocu is an absolute must – they're refreshing and an instant morning booster

The menu changes every week from this on trend and v-delish vendor, but you can always count on an Acai Bowl and the Protein Punch.

The €8 Protein Punch is a beautiful smoothie bowl made with frozen banana, vanilla protein, oat milk, peanut butter and cinnamon, and topped with banana, goji berries, granola and hemp seeds.

Or get pretty-as-a-picture baked goods from The Flour Artist... Like these chocolate chip cookie stacks

Specialising in natural wedding cakes, celebration cakes and other delicious sweet treats, this is where to go if you need to bribe someone in the office.

Or y'know, you just want to eat something insanely delicious.

Thursday and Friday mornings have just become a whole lot better.

