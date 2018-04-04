Five Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend That Aren't Boring AF

Hands up who spends their entire weekend doing the same thing every time? Yes Mary, we're looking at you gal – a few cocktails on a Friday and Netflix on for the rest of the weekend isn't the best way to spend your time, soz.

You live in Dublin. A small but beautiful city that's jam packed with culture and heaps of fun things happening all the time. You just gotta stick your nose out and have a search for them... But look, we know you're busy so we've done that for you.

We're sound like that. So here's five things to do this weekend. Enjoy!

1. Lyrics at Theatre Upstairs

"One night. Two very different broken hearts. Dublin City Centre. An Open Mic has ended and a captivating dissection of a chance encounter has just begun. 'Her' and 'Him' zigzaggedly converse about connection, chance and the council's questionable responsibility when it comes to swan hygiene."

LYRICS is a darkly comic offbeat romance play by Tom Moran, featuring original songs that will be performed at Theatre Upstairs on Eden Quay on Friday and Saturday evening.

Tickets are only €12.50, or you can get dinner and a show for less than 20 quid.

2. Temple Bar Food Market

Open every Saturday 10am - 4:30pm in Meeting House Square, the Temple Bar Market is where you'll find some of Dublin's tastiest dishes. The Temple Oyster Bar is there each and every week, and their oysters are particularly heavenly.

Hail, rain or shine this market is open – with maps and names of stalls available on their Facebook page each week.

3. A night for Aware

A group of very special Irish music acts are coming together for ‘A Night for Aware’, a unique concert in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre, all in aid of mental health charity, Aware.

Taking to the stage on the night will be Christy Dignam, In Tua Nua, Mundy, The Pale, Cry Monster Cry, Barq, Jem Mitchell, Trouble Pilgrims and The Skatuesques.

Tickets are €25 and available here.

4. Gin Experience Dublin 2018

The festival itself will be held in the beautiful Printworks building in Dublin Castle, with several different timeslot sessions available.

Sip & sample gins of every kind with bespoke serves, explore food pairings that are unique with gin, attend a masterclass or foraging lesson with Ireland's leading ambassadors or try a gin cocktail from some of Irelands most esteemed bars and restaurants.

You can choose to get your gin on: Friday 6.00pm-9.30pm | Saturday 1.00pm-4.30pm | Saturday 5.30pm-9.00pm.

Tickets are €40 with €10 of every ticket donated to Debra Ireland.



5. Dog friendly screening of Isle of Dogs

Yep, we know. A cinema with DOGS.

People are invited to bring their well-behaved dogs to the 10am screening of Isle of Dogs at Light House Cinema on Sunday – what a dream.

They will supply plenty of water bowls, and they'll issue all dogs with a blanket so they can sit on the seat next to you. Just FYI, the cinema does ask that tickets are extremely limited, so if you don't have a dog please attend one of the many other screenings throughout the day.

Wahey – weekend fun all round, eh?

