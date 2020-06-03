Close

The Icelandic Eurovision entry has confirmed a 2021 gig at the Olympia

By James Fenton

June 3, 2020 at 12:15pm

Daði Freyr, the creator of arguably the most popular Eurovision song in a generation is coming to the Olympia Theatre next year.

Sadly, Daði Freyr never got to perform his viral masterpiece Think About Things as the Eurovision was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the song gained huge traction online with people all over the world mimicking its promotional video...

Not the standard Eurovision sound, you'll probably agree. Anyway, you'll be able to mimic to your heart's content when Freyr (presumably) plays the song at the Olympia Theatre next year.

The musician has confirmed a show at the Dame Street venue on April 4, 2021 when coronavirus restrictions will hopefully be a distant memory.

Freyr already has two sold-out shows lined up for The Academy this December but fans will probably have to wait and see what happens with Covid-19 over the coming months.

Tickets for Daði Freyr at the Olympia Theatre go on sale this Friday at 9am and you can get yours here.

