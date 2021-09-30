The IFI is holding a Horrorthon for spooky season

For all the horror fanatics out there

Spooky season is right around the corner and it's time to make some plans to celebrate. The Irish Film Institute is holding its annual Horrorthon from the 22nd-25th October this year. Tickets are already on sale and you can book through the website here.

The IFI will show 26 horror films over the course of the weekend, both in-cinema and online. These films come from all over the world, including the USA, Canada, Hungary, Ireland and Taiwan. Some of the films that will play include Cyst (2020), Forgiveness (2021), Ditched (2021), and Post Mortem (2020).

With restrictions lifting on the 22nd October, movies will be shown for 100% capacity.

These films look terrifying, so ideal for horror movie lovers.

Header image via Instagram/irishfilminstitute

READ ON: Iconic Dun Laoghaire corner shop closes its doors after 35 years