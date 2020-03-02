The Lighthouse has released tickets for the new James Bond movie a month in advance

James Bond returns to the big screen this coming April and the Lighthouse cinema has already released tickets for a number of screenings.

No Time To Die is the latest James Bond adventure and with an official Irish release date of Thursday, April 2, audiences don't have to wait long to see Daniel Craig in action. For those apprehensive about not being the first to catch 007, the Lighthouse cinema has you covered by releasing tickets for a whopping 16 screenings across the opening weekend.

"We all have our secrets."

Tickets on sale now for Cary Fukunaga's #NoTimeToDie opening April 2nd.https://t.co/I5r4j0PsZg pic.twitter.com/KLVTx0cis0 — Light House Cinema (@LightHouseD7) March 2, 2020

No Time To Die will be shown at the Smithfield venue at the following times:

Thursday, April 2: 12.15pm, 3pm, 6pm, 8.30pm

Friday, April 3: 12.10pm, 3pm, 5.30pm, 8.30pm

Saturday, April 4: 1.30pm, 3pm, 5pm, 8.25pm

Sunday, April 5: 12pm, 2pm, 5.20pm, 7.45pm

No Time To Die will be Craig's fifth outing as James Bond and will begin with him enjoying the quiet life in Jamaica after retiring from active service. His tranquility is short-lived though because he is soon called upon to help rescue a kidnapped scientist from the clutches of a mysterious villain.

If you think it all sounds very 'Bond', you would be correct. No Time To Die also stars Rami Malek and Lea Seydoux and you can nab your tickets for the Lighthouse screenings here.

