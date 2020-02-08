The Lighthouse is showing every Best Picture nominee ahead of the Oscars tomorrow

The Oscars take place tomorrow night and as with every year, there'll be a mad scramble to see every nominated film before the big ceremony.

2019 was a stellar year for movies with Joker being one of the most anticipated films of the decade, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood bringing Quentin Tarantino's work back to the public eye and Parasite making a late dash for glory at the Oscars.

With nine films up for Best Picture at this year's ceremony, you'd be hard pushed to squeeze them all in ahead before the big night if you haven't started already. However, thanks to The Lighthouse Cinema, you can at least make a good fist of it as Storm Ciara swirls around outside.

The Smithfield movie house is screening every single Best Picture nominee before tomorrow night's Oscar ceremony and you can see when each film will be shown in the list below:

Marriage Story: Saturday 2,45pm

JoJo Rabbit: Saturday 4.40pm, Sunday 11.40am

1917: Saturday 12pm, 5.40pm, 8pm; Sunday 3pm, 5.30pm

Parasite: Saturday 2.35pm, 5.30pm, 8.30pm, 10.35pm; Sunday 2pm, 5pm, 8pm

Le Mans '66: Saturday 12pm

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Saturday 9.15pm

Joker: Sunday 6.45pm

The Irishman: Sunday 7.30pm

Little Women: Sunday 12pm

All 9 #Oscars2020 Best Picture nominees screen this forthcoming weekend ahead of the awards ceremony on Sunday night.



Tickets: https://t.co/VH6vsLVQLo pic.twitter.com/dNxoUlrIhv — Light House Cinema (@LightHouseD7) February 3, 2020

We've all got busy lives in this day and age so kudos to The Lighthouse for bringing back some of the best movies of the year before we find out who takes home the gold at tomorrow night's glitzy ceremony.

You can nab your ticket for the Oscar nominee of your choice this weekend here.