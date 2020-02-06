How Storm Ciara could affect Ireland v Wales on Saturday

Storm Ciara is well and truly on her way with warnings being issued and hatches very much being battened down.

Met Eireann has issued two national warnings for wind and rain this weekend and both are valid throughout Saturday and Sunday. However, Saturday just happens to be the day when Ireland host Wales in a crucial Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium.

Ticket-holders are sure to be refreshing weather forecasts from now until the 2.15pm kick-off on Saturday but according to the weather experts, you can rest easy enough. For now.

Deric Ó hArtagáin has issued an update this afternoon and according to his Virgin Media News forecast, Ireland v Wales will precede the worst that Storm Ciara has to offer. He says "it will be just about holding dry and we could see the odd light shower up until about four o'clock in the evening before some heavier rain towards the back end of the day."

Irish weather forecast: ☔ #StormCiara has been officially named ahead of what’s expected to be a very wet and windy weekend@Deric_TV #VMNews has the details – including what to expect for #IREvWAL #GuinnessSixNations at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nKkgtc8jqc — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) February 6, 2020

So it would seem that match-goers don't have too much to worry about although it wouldn't be the worst idea in the world to have a rain jacket just in case.

Storm Ciara is currently being monitored closely by Met Eireann and a wind warning valid from 9am on Saturday until midnight on Sunday being issued for the entire country. On top of that, a national rain warning is valid from 12 noon on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday.

Wintry showers, which will fall in the form of snow or sleet, are also set to arrive in the west and northwest of Ireland so it really could be a weekend for the sofa.

If you do have to head outside, be sure to stay safe.