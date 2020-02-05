Storm Ciara being monitored by Met Eireann as snow expected to follow stormy conditions

It sounds like parts of Ireland are in for a bit of everything over the next seven days as Met Eireann has confirmed that it is keeping tabs on Storm Ciara.

The Met Office in the United Kingdom officially named the approaching Storm Ciara on Wednesday morning and Ireland's national forecaster is also monitoring the situation.

Met Eireann anticipates a period of stormy conditions in Ireland beginning in the early hours of Sunday, with the worst weather tracking to the north of the country.

Wintry showers, which will fall in the form of snow or sleet, are also set to arrive in the west and northwest of Ireland following the effects of the storm.

The national forecast reads: "After a mostly dry start on Saturday morning, heavy rain and strong and gusty southerly winds will move eastwards over the country bringing a risk of very strong squally winds, with gales along all coasts and strong gale force winds along the northwest coast. Some of the rain turning wintry in parts of Ulster for a very short time. The rain possibly lingering into the evening in parts of Leinster and Munster.

"Cold and largely dry for a time overnight with frost in places with lows 0 to 4 degrees. However another spell of rain and strengthening south to southwest winds will arrive into western areas before morning.

"Current indications suggest a very strong to near gale force and gusty southwest wind will develop on Sunday along with heavy rain, as Storm Ciara tracks to the north of the country. The rain will clear to showers and squally westerly winds later in the day and some of the showers possibly of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees. Cold overnight with lows 0 to 3 degrees. A few showers will occur overnight and some of the showers turning wintry especially in the west and northwest of the country.

"The early days of next week are likely to remain very unsettled, with generally strong winds, and potentially stormy conditions at times along with high seas. There will be spells of heavy rain interspaced with cold showery conditions, some of the showers turning wintry at times and some possibly with hail and thunder. Temperatures are likely to remain below average early next week with some overnight frosts expected also."