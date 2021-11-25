The lineup for Forbidden Fruit 2022 is here!

And gals, it's a humdinger.

The lid on the line up for the 10th Anniversary of Forbidden Fruit Festival has just been lifted. Forbidden Fruit is Dublin's first and longest-running city centre festival, and its highly anticipated return after 3 long years is set to be nothing short of iconic.

Before you scramble to get tickets and start mentally planning three days of festival fits, here's a peek at the first acts announced for the 2022 lineup.

Taking up the headline spots are New Zealand sensation Lorde, marking her first ever gig in Ireland, festival faves Hot Chip, who will be returning for their first Irish performance since 2013 and Belfast-born, London-based duo BICEP, who have raised the roof at the likes of Primavera, Coachella and Glastonbury.

FF 2022 will also see performances from Princess Nokia, Chet Faker and Tom Misch to name a few, along with a healthy dose of incredible homegrown talent including Gemma Dunleavy, Malaki and Kojaque.

The tenth anniversary and return of one of Ireland's favourite festivals promises to be a huge celebration to be shared with friends and loved ones.

Weekend Tickets for Forbidden Fruit Festival 2022 go on general sale Thursday, 2nd December at 8am via Ticketmaster Ireland & usual outlets priced from €129.50 including booking fee.

Pre-sale access will be available from Tuesday, 30th November at 9am, sign-up for access via www.forbiddenfruit.ie/tickets

Header image via Instagram/forbiddenfruitfestival

