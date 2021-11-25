You only have a few more days to try this delicious fig compote croissant!

Croissant lovers, you're not going to want to miss out on this one!

If you're new around here, you might not know that at Lovin Dublin, we are huge croissant lovers. Anytime there's a croissant worth talking about, we write about it, as you can see from our article on the ferrero rocher croissant from Legit Coffee Co, and the savoury croissant of dreams from Bread 41. So you know we mean business when we draw attention to a new croissant, and this one is sadly on its way out.

You certainly will be cross if you miss out on this croissant before it goes. Scéal Bakery are known for their creative baked delights, and this one is limited edition. The Fig Croissant comes with fig, fig compote, honey whipped ganache, and bee pollen.

Scéal Bakery opens on Thursdays and Saturdays, from 10am to 1.30pm, so you only have two more days to catch them. They're based at The Fumbally Stables.

Header image via Instagram/scealbakery

READ ON: Check out this Dublin café and their new coffee cocktail kits