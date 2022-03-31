016 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

From trying some of Dublin's best pastries (from someone who ought to know), to enjoying a classic sambo from my local café, there was a lot to be lovin this week.

Welcome to The L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin. And what a week it's been. Although we've said farewell to that scorching weather sadly, it made for a fun week of outdoor catch-ups and iced coffees. Here are just some of the highlights.

Dublin's oldest shop reopens

House of Read, formerly Read Cutlers, opened its doors now as a patisserie and furniture shop. The store has stood for 350+ years, and maintains much of its original purpose. You can check it out for some coffee and cake, or a look at their tables perhaps on Parliament Street.

Hiking Weather

Did someone say over 15 degrees in Dublin? I fervently packed up all my winter clothes (which I'm hugely regretting now) and shoved them in the attic, prepared for cycling shorts weather. While the weather wasn't to last, I got to embrace a lovely evening hike up Ticknock Mountain, a pastime I haven't enjoyed in a few years. My glutes hurt the next day more than I care to say, but it was a much more exciting way of getting my steps in, I'll say that much.

Sam's Sambos

I'm a sambo fiend, and one of my favourites comes from Sam's of Goatstown. This local café serves up a sensational selection of toasted sandwiches, my favourite being the Spicy Chicken wrap, and I made sure to enjoy one this week on my lunch break. Inside this wrap you'll find breaded chicken, grated red cheddar, roasted red peppers, and what tops it all off, taco sauce. I couldn't contain myself before devouring this wrap, hence no personal photo, but you get the idea. Find Sam's in Goatstown; they open Monday through to Sunday.

Scéal Pastries

What can I say that hasn't already been said? Having an office beside Scéal Bakery is a godsend, and when an office day coincides with a Thursday (one of their two days open) it is a fine day indeed. As an avid almond croissant enthusiast, I had to get their twice baked version, but I could not resist their daily special, a pastry with lemon curd creme, thyme sugar crust, poppy seed biscuit, and fresh thyme. Pastries have no business being this good. Scéal is based on Fumbally Lane and opens Thursdays and Saturdays 10am to 1pm.

Bridgerton Season 2

Yes, of course I should have been out constantly enjoying the fine weather, and I promise you I did. But I have also already completed the second season of Bridgerton and while I'll give no spoilies, I am delighted to report it did live up to the hype that the first season cultivated. I'll be twiddling my thumbs wondering what to watch now while I 1. wait for the Bridgerton books to arrive in the post and 2. wait for the Derry Girls Season Three air date (12th April!). That's a lot of our gal Nicola Coughlan, and I'm not one bit mad at it.

Same time, same place next week for the latest instalment of The L List.

