You can preorder your Christmas pudding today from this Dublin Bakery

By Fiona Frawley

November 5, 2021 at 4:14pm

It's that time of year again.

Where you start mentally piecing together the Christmas dinner table arrangement to trump all Christmas dinner table arrangements. The one that's gonna get you more fire emoji Insta responses than you know what to do with. And as every host with the most knows, no table is complete without a stunning Christmas pudding in pride of place. If you want to make sure yours is the best of the best you're in luck, as beloved Dublin bakery Scéal have started taking preorders. Music to the ears of Christmas lovers with a knack of planning well in advance, no doubt.

  

I know some people aren't exactly fans of the early Christmas prep, but I have to say I'm already getting into the spirit myself. Plenty of my neighbours have had their Christmas lights up from the moment the last trick or treat sweets were handed out, Christmas FM will be back on the air any day now and sneaky present buying has already commenced. It really does creep up on you, so to be fair to Scéal it's not a bad shout getting the aul Christmas pud boxed off well in advance. Get your orders in now via the Scéal WEBSITE. All that's left to do then is deck the halls.

Header image via Instagram/scealbakery

