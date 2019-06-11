The Original ‘Jurassic Park’ Will Be On The Big Screen In Dublin This Weekend

د . إAEDSRر . س

If you were to make a list of movies that simply have to be seen on the big screen, the original Jurassic Park would be near the top.

Not only has the 1993 Spielberg classic stood the test of time, it’s regarded by many to have been way ahead of its time in terms of special effects and computer-generated imagery. Sure, the movie’s prehistoric stars look pretty cool on your little TV but nothing beats the jaw-dropping experience of seeing them before your eyes in the cinema.

If you were too young to appreciate the magic in all its glory well you can put that right this weekend when Dublin’s Lighthouse Cinema screens Jurassic Park in full as part of ‘Goldblum’s Day’ which will celebrate all things Jeff Goldblum.

It will all kick off at the Smithfield venue at 5pm this coming Sunday but be warned that tickets are going fast. You can nab yours here before they run out.

