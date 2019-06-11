د . إAEDSRر . س

David Attenborough’s Planet Earth II Live in Concert Is Coming To Dublin

The stunning Planet Earth II Live in Concert has just announced a Dublin date and it’s definitely not one to be missed.

The BAFTA and Emmy-winning BBC series will kick off its arena tour of the UK and Ireland in Cardiff on March 26, 2020 before making its way over to Ireland.

The concert will come to Dublin’s 3Arena on April 1, 2020 with specially-selected footage shown in 4K ultra high-definition on a gigantic LED screen, and will be hosted by Countrywise presenter Liz Bonnin.

The City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra will perform music by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer as well as Jacob Shea and Jasha Klebe for Bleeding Fingers Music.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 14 at 10am.

