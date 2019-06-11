A New Pub Called ‘The Silver Penny’ Is Opening On Abbey Street Next Week

د . إAEDSRر . س

Drinkers on the north of the Liffey will have a new pub to check out as of next week.

Business World reports that JD Wetherspoon will open a new bar on Lower Abbey Street which will be known as The Silver Penny. The opening date has been confirmed as Friday June 21 and the pub is set to create 70 new jobs.

The Silver Penny will sit on the site of a former chapel and bank and will specialise in craft and world beers as well as draught and real ales.

Speaking about the venture, manager Filip Mordak said “Myself and my team are looking forward to welcoming customers into the pub and we are confident that it will be a great addition to the Dublin city centre community.”

With a massive new beer garden opening near St. Stephen’s Green and this new spot on Abbey Street, it’s set to be a busy summer for openings in the city.

