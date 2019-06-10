Here’s Where You Can Get Free Wood Fire Pizza In Dublin Next Week

You can get yourself free wood fire pizza in this brand new Dublin pizzeria next week.

Tiger Wood Fire Pizza is expanding and opening their second Dublin location on the Deansgrange Road in South Dublin. So they’re giving away free pizza at their opening on Saturday, June 22 between 2pm and 5pm. There will also be some music and face-painting to celebrate the opening.

Tiger Wood Fire Pizza already have a super busy store in Rathmines, so it’s only right that they expand so more Dubs can enjoy their delicious sourdough pizzas.

Tiger Wood Fire Pizza cook their pizzas in a Neapolitan Wood Fire Oven with a sustainably sourced kiln dried Ash and Oak oven that reaches temperatures of over 450 degrees, which cooks pizzas in just minutes, giving them a fresh wood-fired taste that only an authentic wood-burning oven can achieve.

Commenting on the new store opening, founder Tadhg Leonard said, “Opening our second restaurant shows that dedication to our ancient craft of pizza making is what the Irish customer wants, our pizzas are tastier, fresher and better for you than other takeaways – our sourdough is naturally better for digestion and our fresh ingredients speak for themselves.

“Our ethos at Tiger is to use the best local produce, cooked fresh, from scratch. We are proud to partner with Ireland’s finest Artisans and offer customers the best pizza toppings, locally sourced and contributing to the Irish economy.”