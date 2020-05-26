Close

The rearranged dates for Ricky Gervais' Dublin shows have been confirmed

By James Fenton

May 26, 2020 at 5:39pm

Ricky Gervais thought he'd be performing in Dublin later this week but Covid-19 restrictions have put paid to those plans.

This Friday and Saturday were the nights that Ricky Gervais was supposed to have his Irish fans rolling around the aisles of the 3 Arena in Dublin. Alas, a bloody pandemic has only gotten in the way and Dublin will just have to wait a while longer to welcome the Brentmeister General to town.

It's not all bad as MCD has now confirmed the rearranged dates for the funnyman's sold out Irish shows. Ticketholders who were due to attend on Friday, May 29 will now be able to see Gervais on Friday, January 15 2021. As for those who were due to go to the 3 Arena on Saturday, May 30, the new date for your diary is Saturday, January 16 2021.

MCD has stated that no ticket exchange is necessary and more information on its rescheduled events policy can be found here.

In the meantime, these hilarious After Life outtakes should keep Gervais fans occupied for 20 minutes or so. See you in January, RG. There's bound to be plenty of craic to be had.

