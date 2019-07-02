د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

The Singer Who Opened For Picture This At The 3 Arena Plays Her Own Dublin Show Tonight

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Remember when Picture This played a record-breaking run of five shows at the 3 Arena back in March? Course you do, half the bleedin’ country was there.

Those who got in the doors early might remember a singer by the name of Charlotte who has been writing songs since the age of seven.

Born in the English city of Hull, Charlotte recently released her debut EP Nowhere to Hide after she was discovered last year by songwriter Toby Gad who has written for the likes of Beyoncé, Fergie and Demi Lovato.

Charlotte, full name Charlotte Beard, has a voice that has been described as ‘belonging to a much older soul,’ will perform at Dublin’s Grand Social this evening and if you want to see what all the hype is about you can still get tickets via this link.

READ NEXT: Bison Will Be Hosting A Fourth Of July Party With An Unreal Food And Drink Deal

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK