The Singer Who Opened For Picture This At The 3 Arena Plays Her Own Dublin Show Tonight

Remember when Picture This played a record-breaking run of five shows at the 3 Arena back in March? Course you do, half the bleedin’ country was there.

Those who got in the doors early might remember a singer by the name of Charlotte who has been writing songs since the age of seven.

Born in the English city of Hull, Charlotte recently released her debut EP Nowhere to Hide after she was discovered last year by songwriter Toby Gad who has written for the likes of Beyoncé, Fergie and Demi Lovato.

DUBLIN I’m on my way to sing for you tonight at @TGSDublin there are still tix left so cop em and get yourselves down. Brand new FIRE merch and new songs to play. See you there 🧡x https://t.co/zi7doD9Ckt pic.twitter.com/li1pm7PUOD — CHARLOTTE (@iamcharl0tte) July 2, 2019

Charlotte, full name Charlotte Beard, has a voice that has been described as ‘belonging to a much older soul,’ will perform at Dublin’s Grand Social this evening and if you want to see what all the hype is about you can still get tickets via this link.

