The Sugar Club is hosting an 'Anti-Valentine Show' this weekend

By Sarah Finnan

February 10, 2020 at 3:16pm

No grá for Valentine's Day? Head to The Sugar Club and you'll be amongst friends.

Anyone who has fallen out of love with February 14th will be happy to know that The Sugar Club is hosting an 'Anti-Valentine Show' to commiserate.

Also marking the 15th anniversary of the Rocky Horror Picture Show Ireland, the event is described as "a wonderful alternative to the typical Valentine's fair".

Be warned - it's a "no pants, no partners" policy, so there will be plenty of devilment.

Guests are in for a filthy night of pomp and splendour - the perfect antidote to the characteristic cheese of Valentine's Day.

Anti-Valentine Show at The Sugar Club

What's on the line-up?

The cult classic will be screened with full shadow cast performing over 20 scenes from the film...audience participation thoroughly encouraged.

Expect all the usual antics plus complimentary favours, cocoa and props, prizes for best dressed, guest performances, fire performers and more.

Taking place Saturday, February 15. Tickets cost €22.50 and doors open at 8pm with the show set to start at 9pm.

And rest assured, there will be birthday cake...worth heading along to whether you're pro or anti-Valentine.

