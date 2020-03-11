The ultimate Oasis night is coming to Dublin this May

Oasis may have broken up over a decade ago but their legend lives on through events like this one that's coming to Dublin in May.

Mad Fer It is an Oasis-only club night presented by Back To Back which will tour the UK and Ireland in May, taking in London, Manchester, Dublin, Birmingham and Newcastle.

The Dublin leg of the tour will take place at the Workman's Club on Friday, May 15 and, according to the event page, fans will be able to enjoy 'the Back to Back DJs play no other artists, no other bands and most importantly: no Blur.'

Father Damo will be delighted, that's for sure.

No matter what you're favourite Oasis tune is, it's bound to get a spin with organisers promising everything 'from the big singalongs like Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back in Anger and Champagne Supernova, to fan favourite B-sides and album tracks including Don’t Go Away, Stay Young and Acquiesce, blasted through a hardcore soundsystem in one of Dublin's very best music venues, The Workman's Club.'

The event comes just a few months before Live Forever Oasis, Ireland's biggest Oasis tribute act to the stage at Vicar Street for their biggest gig to date on September 19. More about that can be read here.

It all has the makings of an Oasis-filled 2020 for fans of the Gallagher Brothers and you can get your ticket to Mad Fer It at the Workman's Club via this link.