Oasis fans won't want to miss this show that's just been announced for Vicar Street

Oasis probably won't be getting back together any time soon and it's probably time we all just accepted it.

However, the legend of Oasis lives on through all the fans who still adore their music as well as those who continue to play it to this day.

One such group is the critically-acclaimed Irish tribute act Live Forever Oasis who have gained a reputation as one of Europe's leading Oasis imitations.

The Dublin band have been touring Ireland for a few years now and if you're yet to catch them you can do so at Vicar Street this coming September. The lads themselves have said that the biggest event they have ever done, referring to the show as 'our Knebworth', in reference to Oasis' 1996 gig at the Hertfordshire venue for which 2.5 million people applied for tickets.

We have just confirmed something that will be the biggest event we have ever done. The stuff of dreams for us!!

We hope/think/know you lot will come along and make it a massive success?

This will be our Knebworth !!

More to follow soon x#Oasis #IrelandsNo1TributeBand pic.twitter.com/hpQx2cWjZu — Live Forever Oasis Tribute Band (@LiveForever01) February 24, 2020

Of course, not all of those 2.5 people were successful and it would be even harder to squeeze them into Vicar Street. Thankfully, demand should be significantly lower but that doesn't mean you're not in for a great night. Part of Live Forever Oasis' appeal is their ability to recreate the famous mid-90s swagger of the Gallagher brothers and their cohorts.

Their highly acclaimed Oasis Tribute Show "Oasis Live Forever"comes to @Vicar_Street, Dublin on 19th September 2020. Tickets on sale this Friday 6th of March at 9am pic.twitter.com/UPkIdT3lys — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) March 3, 2020

All of your favourite tunes will be given a blast and the band will be supported by Gary Cinnamon who is a tribute to, you've guessed it, Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon.

Live Forever Oasis will take to the stage at Vicar Street on Thursday, September 19 with tickets going on sale this coming Friday at 9am.

