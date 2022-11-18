There's a 10-course Yakitori Omakase pop-up happening in Dublin next week

Chance some Karaoke, enjoy a 10-course dinner and learn how to pour Japan’s No.1 beer at this once-off 'beyond expected' popup event

When it comes to food experiences it's hard to get more elite than an omakase dinner, which translates to "I leave it up to you" and involves the chef setting the entire menu. Unlike the traditional ordering set-up that we know, this once-off pop-up is an all-encompassing dining experience, which involves the chef choosing the very best seasonal ingredients, weaving and pairing flavours together, and creating a narrative through the menu.

These dinners are typically driven by theme, and former Prado chef Florian Vass has opted for a theme that circles around the traditional Japanese bar food fare, Yakitori. This will be a relaxed casual-style meal, focused around all sorts of chicken on sticks cooked over charcoal, which will be cooked on the Konro grills throughout the night.

The meal will be paired with Asahi Super Dry, and each guest will have the opportunity to learn how to pour a pint at the two-part pour station.

No setting is the same, with a hosted Karaoke session happening at the first session at 17.30 and a DJ set with Marcus O’Laoire taking place at the session at 20.30.

This once-off ten-course Yakitori Omakase will be held on Wednesday, November 23rd, with two sessions at 17.30 and 20.30 in the opulent and verdant surroundings of Opium's atrium.

Tickets are priced at €53.17 pp, for more info click here.

