Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • What's On /

  • There’s a BYOB 'Harry Potter Paint Night' happening in Dublin next month

There’s a BYOB 'Harry Potter Paint Night' happening in Dublin next month

By Sarah Finnan

January 5, 2020 at 4:04pm

Share:

There are some things you can’t share without ending up liking each other.

Knocking out a twelve-foot mountain troll is one of them, partaking in a Harry Potter paint night is another. And of the two, the second is far less dangerous and far more fun.

Organised by Drink & Draw Ireland, the BYOB event takes place on Saturday, February 1st at 8pm.

(Image courtesy of Drink & Draw on Facebook)

Face the sorting hat upon arrival and see if the Instagram filters have prepared you for the real deal (*not Slytherin, not Slytherin*).

You’ll be assigned a seat according to which house you’re given – the hat has the ability to put friends together, or so I’m told.

Materials provided include a canvas, easel and paintbrushes as well as an instructor who will lead the two-hour event.

Throw on your dress robes for good measure as there will be prizes for the best costume, along with a face painter and various whacky wizard drinking games throughout the night. It's BYOB so beverage choice is up to you.

It’s gonna be magical, I can sense it.

Tickets for the Harry Potter paint night cost €26 plus a €2 booking fee, and you can get yours here.

READ NEXT: Pint loving pals will ADORE these deadly t-shirts

Share:

Latest articles

Pint loving pals will ADORE these deadly t-shirts

Looking to take up running this year? Here’s where you can join a Parkrun in Dublin

Nutbutter has just revealed their brand-new location

The Nu Wardrobe app is the answer to avoiding fast fashion

You may also love

There’s a magical Disney-themed brunch coming to Dublin this summer

January bucket list: six seriously fun activities to do in Dublin this month

When are the darts coming to the 3 Arena? Ticket prices, line-up and more

Dublin's David Bowie Festival returns next week

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy