There’s a BYOB 'Harry Potter Paint Night' happening in Dublin next month

There are some things you can’t share without ending up liking each other.

Knocking out a twelve-foot mountain troll is one of them, partaking in a Harry Potter paint night is another. And of the two, the second is far less dangerous and far more fun.

Organised by Drink & Draw Ireland, the BYOB event takes place on Saturday, February 1st at 8pm.

(Image courtesy of Drink & Draw on Facebook)

Face the sorting hat upon arrival and see if the Instagram filters have prepared you for the real deal (*not Slytherin, not Slytherin*).

You’ll be assigned a seat according to which house you’re given – the hat has the ability to put friends together, or so I’m told.

Materials provided include a canvas, easel and paintbrushes as well as an instructor who will lead the two-hour event.

Throw on your dress robes for good measure as there will be prizes for the best costume, along with a face painter and various whacky wizard drinking games throughout the night. It's BYOB so beverage choice is up to you.

It’s gonna be magical, I can sense it.

Tickets for the Harry Potter paint night cost €26 plus a €2 booking fee, and you can get yours here.