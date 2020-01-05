Pint loving pals will ADORE these deadly t-shirts

There’s nothing worse than a badly poured pint of Guinness.

A fact that Sh*t London Guinness knows all too well.

An Instagram account documenting the worst poured pints in London, it’s garnered quite the fanbase boasting an impressive 45.2k followers.

Set up by Ian, an Irishman in London, the page posts pictures showcasing some of the worst pints of plain around. And there are some truly diabolical specimens on show.

Don't believe me?

Exhibit A.

Exhibit B.

Exhibit C.

Exhibit D.

Plenty more to choose from, I'm afraid (follow @shitlondonguinness for further proof).

Wanting to commemorate the account in some way, Ian teamed up with Irish illustrator Stephen Heffernan (also known as Hephee), to come out with these deadly t-shirts and hoodies.

An ode to the least impressive pints you ever did see.

Throw on one of these bad boys and you’ll be feeling (and looking) good as hell.

(Header image: @hephee on Instagram)