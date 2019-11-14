There's a Festival of Politics coming to Dublin next week

Sorry…a Festival of Politics? If you’re confused, then you’re not alone.

Here’s what’s up.

Organised and run by the Temple Bar Company, the Festival of Politics is back to “fearlessly answer” all our burning questions.

A means to encourage debate and discussion around political matters, there will be all sorts of talks on all sorts of matters.

This year’s line-up comes with significantly fewer politicians and a host of solutions that will apparently “bring peace to the world, an end to global warming, and one or two political conspiracies”. Sounds ambitious.

Talks throughout the festival include ‘What’s the Beef with Veganism? Thank you for not eating meat!’, ‘Jesus Christ Political Superstar?’ and ‘The Politics of Dancing’ with DJ Rob Smith.

🍆 WHAT'S THE BEEF WITH VEGANISM?



Is #veganism the solution to climate change? Should we be considering Cow Taxes rather than Carbon Taxes?



Join @catherineeats & Juliet Gellately (@vivacampaigns) as they get on the meat of the matter Nov 23rd 1PM!

Tix https://t.co/By7cBFutov pic.twitter.com/Nxd80kQSud — Festival of Politics (@PoliticsFestDub) November 13, 2019

Lots to pique your interest there.

Guest appearances from authors to musicians to artists, podcasters, journalists, Jesuits, DJs and comedians.

Running from November 21st to 24th, events will take place at Tailor's Hall, the previous home of the Back Lane Parliament and meeting place for the United Irishmen.

Have a look at the Festival of Politics website for full details.