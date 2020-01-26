There's a huge 90s club night coming to Dublin this month

90s babies are going to love this.

Ah, the 90s. What a time.

We may have since made it into another decade, but any millennial will tell you (whether you asked or not) that the 1990s were arguably the best decade to grow up in.

I mean, it gave us the likes of Tupac and Britney Spears (vastly different artists but both ICONIC), not to mention 90s fashion and beauty trends- think anything from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air or Rachel in Friends.

Hoping to serve up all the nostalgic vibes, Saved by the 90s is coming to Dublin for one of the most fun club nights around. Organised by Throwback Events, it's already proven to be quite popular over in the UK.

Promising to "Spice up Your Life", the event features an unreal playlist of all the best artists and performers - including Backstreet Boys, the Spice Girls, NSYNC, Peter Andre, Mariah Carey and of course soul sister Xtina.

If the event listing is to be believed:

"We will be Dancing In The Moonlight to the greatest 90's hits (plus all those guilty pleasures you used to listen to in your mum's car)."

Fancy dress encouraged - so dig out all your old favourites for the occasion.

Taking place at The Workman's Club on Friday, January 31st at 11:30pm. Get your tickets here.

(Header image courtesy of FXR event page)

