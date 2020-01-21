A huge homeware exhibition is coming to Dublin in March

If you're preparing to set up a new home, or if you just want to give your current one a makeover then there's an event coming to Dublin that you might be interested in.

The Love Your Home Show will take place at the Citywest Convention Centre and is set to feature 150 exhibitors 'providing products, advice, ideas and inspiration for your home.'

Whether you're a new homeowner, a homeware fiend, or just want to give your gaff a new look, you're bound to pick up plenty of tips across the three-day exhibition. As per the Facebook event, the following attractions will be setting up shop on the day:

Homestyle Theatre

Demo Theatre

Artist & Makers Village

Artisan Food Shop

Kitchen Theatre

Ask the Expert Zone

Garden & Outdoor Living

People who are interested in attending can secure free tickets via the Facebook event page, which can be found here. Alternatively, you can get your ticket via Eventbrite at a cost of €10.

A full breakdown of all the exhibitors can be found on the Love Your Home website. The exhibition will take place at Citywest from Friday, March 20 until Sunday, March 22 so it might be an idea to keep that weekend free.

If the dates don't suit, you can of course head to the Age Action showroom in Cherry Orchard for all your homeware needs. More details about this can be found here.

As homeware exhibitions in Dublin go, it sounds like a good one.