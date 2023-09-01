Did You Know There Is A HUUUGE Second-Hand Furniture Warehouse In Dublin?

The sustainable movement is here and everyone is making that extra effort to do their part.

The fast fashion industry and came first, followed by the food industry and now people are practising sustainability in more ways than one.

Recently, I moved into a new house - an unfurnished house. Though I knew this would be a challenge, I didn't understand how big of a challenge it would be. It was beyond stressful, very time-consuming and of course, I had to drain my bank account - not ideal the week before I go on holiday.

I purchased a few bits for my room and I was shocked at how much packaging was involved. We had to make multiple trips to the recycling centre while moving.

One of the most expensive pieces for the house was the kitchen table and chairs. The cheapest tables were coming in at €200 - and that's before the chairs.

My housemate and I decided to check out some charity shops and we couldn't believe our luck when we came across a second-hand furniture warehouse in Cherry Orchard.

The 10,000-square-foot showroom first opened its doors in June 2018 and since then it has gone from strength to strength.

Store manager Ena Rafferty has over 20 years experience and has been here since day one, doing a fantastic job with keeping the showroom stocked and looking tidy for customers.

The showroom and shop are frequently updated with items including household goods, furniture, designer clothes, bags, shoes, jewellery, electronics and much more. You will also find a wide range of collectables, china, glass, ornaments, pictures and mirrors.

During my visit, there were several kitchen table sets to choose from and the staff were very helpful.

If you're looking to re-furnish, this is a great way to do it - it's cheap and environmentally friendly!

Age Action is always looking for donations, so please think of them next time you are moving or just want to clear your house of old items.

They offer free stock collection for customers wishing to donate large items such as furniture and household goods. This service is free of charge in any location in Dublin and surrounding areas including Kildare, Cork, Galway and Monaghan. They also offer a delivery service for customers.

Such a great find!

You can find them in Unit 6 Cherry Orchard Industrial Estate, Dublin 10, D10 XT35, open Monday - Saturday 9.00 - 17.00 Sunday 12.00 - 17.00

