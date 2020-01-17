Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

There’s a huge Taylor Swift club night coming to Dublin

By Sarah Finnan

January 17, 2020 at 2:48pm

Share:

 Swiftogeddon if you will.

Controversial opinion - I think the old Taylor Swift stuff is far better. There, I said it.
But whether you love her or loathe her, you can’t deny she has some absolute bangers.

Anyone remember the iconic video for You Belong with Me? What about the emotional Teardrops On My Guitar or Love Story?

Like I said…bangers.

Swiftogeddon - the Taylor Swift club night - is doing the rounds across the UK at the minute and good news for Irish fans as organisers have also announced a Dublin date.

Clear a blank space in your calendar stat.

The event listing reads:

“A night dedicated to worshipping at the altar of Taylor Swift: non-stop Swifty all night: deep cuts, extended mixes, fan favourites and all the hits.”

Sign. Us. UP.

Taking place at The Grand Social on March 20th and 11pm. Tickets cost under a tenner and you can get yours here.

READ NEXT: Extra show added for ‘The Greatest Showman’ singalong due to phenomenal demand

Share:

Latest articles

UFC 246 viewing party in Dublin cancelled on advice from Gardai

Dublin included in ice/low temperature warning for this evening

Former Dublin footballer shocked to learn he's 'applied' for Love Island

Extra show added for 'The Greatest Showman’ singalong due to phenomenal demand

You may also love

Extra show added for 'The Greatest Showman’ singalong due to phenomenal demand

Hodges Figgis to host Harry Potter book night next month

When is the Super Bowl and where can I watch it in Dublin?

Popular fitness festival 'Thrive' to return to Dublin next month

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy