Extra show added for 'The Greatest Showman’ singalong due to phenomenal demand

By Sarah Finnan

January 17, 2020 at 10:27am

"So trade that typical for something colourful. And if it's crazy, live a little crazy."

Organisers have added an extra matinee show for The Greatest Showman singalong show due to phenomenal demand. This follows on from a sell-out run and six successful shows at the Olympia Theatre earlier this year.

Ticketmaster announced the news on Facebook this morning, writing:

“Look out ‘cause here it comes…after 6 sell-out shows, Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman returns to the Olympia Theatre for a matinee show on Sunday, 26 April.”

Extra date added for The Greatest Showman singalong show at the Olympia.

Organised by Singalonga Productions, the movie screening encourages fans to get in the swing of things – by singing along to their favourite hits from the flick.

According to the event listing, the live host will teach guests a unique set of dance moves to help them come alive. Using interactive prop bags and on-screen lyrics, you’ll have the chance to rewrite the stars however you please.

Fancy dress strongly recommended but full audience participation is essential so don’t be shy.

Tickets for The Greatest Showman singalong show go on sale next Friday, January 24th from Ticketmaster.

