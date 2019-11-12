There’s a whiskey and cheese masterclass happening in Dublin next month and it sounds unreal

Drury Buildings to host a whiskey and cheese masterclass next month.

Cheese is one of those things that I just could not imagine life without.

Would a life sans cheese really be worth living? I think not. Ok, I’m being overdramatic for effect, but you get the idea.

I for one never knew there was a correlation between whiskey and cheese but as it turns out there is.

Bushmills Irish Whiskey is collaborating with renowned cheese affineur, Ned Palmer – founder of The Cheese Tasting Company to host a whiskey and cheese pairing masterclass.

Masterclass attendees will learn about the similarities between whiskey and cheese, sampling an array of complementary pairings and even creating their own for good measure.

Part of an immersive event series, the collaboration aims to tell the stories of extraordinary talent and inspire others to find what sets their soul on fire.

Taking place in Drury Buildings on Monday 2nd and Tuesday 3rd December, you can register here.

Now pass the cheese, please.

