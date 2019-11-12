There’s a whiskey and cheese masterclass happening in Dublin next month and it sounds unreal

Drury Buildings to host a whiskey and cheese masterclass next month.
Cheese is one of those things that I just could not imagine life without.
Would a life sans cheese really be worth living? I think not. Ok, I’m being overdramatic for effect, but you get the idea.
I for one never knew there was a correlation between whiskey and cheese but as it turns out there is.
Bushmills Irish Whiskey is collaborating with renowned cheese affineur, Ned Palmer – founder of The Cheese Tasting Company to host a whiskey and cheese pairing masterclass.
“There are so many unique textures, flavours and stories to explore with whiskey and cheese.” We have collaborated with Cheese Affineur, Ned Palmer, to host four whiskey and cheese pairing masterclasses across Ireland in November and December. Register for your chance to attend at blackbushstories.com #DrinkResponsibly #Bushmills #Whiskey #IrishWhiskey
Masterclass attendees will learn about the similarities between whiskey and cheese, sampling an array of complementary pairings and even creating their own for good measure.
Part of an immersive event series, the collaboration aims to tell the stories of extraordinary talent and inspire others to find what sets their soul on fire.
If you’ve never been to one of our #BlackBushStories events, here’s what Black Bush Carved looked like last month. Registrations are open now for Black Bush & Cheese. Belfast: Tues 26th & Wed 27th Nov Dublin: Mon 2nd & Tues 3rd Dec Register: blackbushstories.com #BlackBushStories #DrinkResponsibly #Bushmills #Whiskey #IrishWhiskey
Taking place in Drury Buildings on Monday 2nd and Tuesday 3rd December, you can register here.
Now pass the cheese, please.