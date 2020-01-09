This Dublin pub is hosting a singles night next week

Have you got love on the brain?

It seems that while some of us are single and ready for pringles, others are single and ready to mingle.

If you class yourself in the latter group, then the singles night at McGowan’s pub will sort you right out - whether you're looking to find the one, or just trying to meet new people and get out of your comfort zone.

According to the event page, there’s no better way to start off the new year than with a “hot new romance”.

Starting at 9:30pm sharp, the singles night kicks off upstairs in the nightclub. Organisers promise music, games and great craic.

Go solo or recruit your wingman/wing woman for moral support. And all going well, Cupid will work his magic and you’ll leave with a date or at least a number or two.

Time to brush up on a few cheesy chat-up lines.