  Home /

  What's On /

  • Token arcade lifting 'over 18s only' rule for child friendly day this Sunday

Token arcade lifting 'over 18s only' rule for child friendly day this Sunday

By Sarah Finnan

January 20, 2020 at 3:32pm

Hours of fun guaranteed.

A restaurant, bar, retro arcade, pinball parlour and event space – Token has over 32 machines, 22 taps and a menu full of tasty and inventive food.

Think burgers, vegan spice bags and deep-fried Oreo cheesecake bombs-which sound positively heavenly, might I add.

Usually, strictly over 18s only, they’ve decided to bend the rules for one day and will open their doors to everyone this Sunday.

Hosting a special ‘child-friendly day’, families, parents and kids of all ages are welcome to all in and enjoy the fun. All the normal food and drink menu options will be available along with a special kids meal deal.

Even big kids will be in their element with the likes of Pacman, Sega Rally, Guitar Hero and Worms Armageddon amongst their retro gaming offerings.

Let’s hope there are no fallouts and everyone is still speaking by the end of it.

Token arcade is located just a few minutes’ walk from the Smithfield LUAS station and the Arran Quay bus stop.

READ NEXT: The Back Page has gone for two fancier names for this week’s free lunch offer

Latest podcast

