Token arcade lifting 'over 18s only' rule for child friendly day this Sunday

Hours of fun guaranteed.
A restaurant, bar, retro arcade, pinball parlour and event space – Token has over 32 machines, 22 taps and a menu full of tasty and inventive food.
Think burgers, vegan spice bags and deep-fried Oreo cheesecake bombs-which sound positively heavenly, might I add.
View this post on Instagram
If Veganuary is something you're considering or if you're already living that plant-based life, we've got LOADS of options. Burgers, Tenders, Desserts, Cocktails, Beers and our arcade & pinball machines are all vegan friendly as well 🌱 #veganuary #vegan #options #plantbased #veganfood #tokendublin
Usually, strictly over 18s only, they’ve decided to bend the rules for one day and will open their doors to everyone this Sunday.
View this post on Instagram
***Child friendly day*** This Sunday we'll be welcoming families, parents, children and under 18's from 12-5pm 👩👩👧👦 We'll have our normal food & drink menu as well as a special kids meal deal. We kindly ask that under 18's are supervised throughout their visit as although kid-friendly, Token is not child-proof. Groups of 4 or more can book in through our website, otherwise just Joaquin 😬 . . . . #itsafamilyaffair #tokendublin #kidsday #dublin #wholesome #dublindaily
Hosting a special ‘child-friendly day’, families, parents and kids of all ages are welcome to all in and enjoy the fun. All the normal food and drink menu options will be available along with a special kids meal deal.
Even big kids will be in their element with the likes of Pacman, Sega Rally, Guitar Hero and Worms Armageddon amongst their retro gaming offerings.
View this post on Instagram
Well, that took waaay longer than expected... We FINALLY have Pac-Man back on the floor! Although this game has been an absolute f*cking dickhead to us in our workshop over the last 4 months (we'd fix it, then something else would happen, fix that, then something else, again & again & again), it's still our favourite ❤️ 👻 🍒 💊 . . . . #original #arcade #machines #pacman #cabinet #lovehaterelationship #tokendublin #tokentoo #get #that #highscore #ghosts #and #fruit #& #pills
Let’s hope there are no fallouts and everyone is still speaking by the end of it.
Token arcade is located just a few minutes’ walk from the Smithfield LUAS station and the Arran Quay bus stop.